10-day Bekal beach festival in Kasaragod from December 22

December 10, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - KASARAGOD

Kasaragod is gearing up for the Bekal International Beach Festival, a 10-day cultural extravaganza which is set to kick off on December 22.

With focus on showcasing Kerala’s rich cultural heritage and distinctive traditions, the festival aims to boost tourism and has already become a massive hit since its inception last year.

Organised by a committee led by former MLA K.V. Kunhiraman, a meticulous plan has been readied for accommodating all visitors. A meeting involving 26 sub-committees and convenors was held to discuss arrangements for the event.

To ensure safety and to manage crowds effectively, the organisers have set up 25 entrance and five exit points. The festival promises an arts extravaganza at two venues, with the main stage featuring performances by renowned artistes.

The musical programme will begin with a show by Thaikkudam Bridge on the first day, followed by a fusion performance featuring Sivamani Sarath, Rajesh Cherthala, and Prakash Ulliyeri on December 23. The subsequent days boast a line-up including K.S. Chitra, M.G. Sreekumar, actor Shobhana, Atul Narukara, Kannur Sharif, Gowry Lekshmi, and a Ghazal performance by Raza and Begum on the concluding day.

At the second venue, Red Moon Beach, Kudumbashree activists, and Gramina Kala Samithi will showcase their talents.

Ticket sales are on through Kudumbashree and local groups, priced at ₹100 for adults and ₹25 for children. The organisers have prepared 2.5 lakh adult tickets and one lakh children’s tickets for sale, with 10,000 already being sold. Twenty counters will facilitate daily ticket sales, with a chance for participants to win a car through lucky draw.

A ‘Cultural Sadas’ featuring eminent personalities, political leaders, and public representatives will be held from December 23 to 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.