10 candidates are in the fray in Palakkad, 5 in Alathur

April 08, 2024 08:50 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Ten candidates remain in the fray in Palakkad and five in Alathur when the deadline for withdrawal of nominations passed on Monday. Independent candidate in Palakkad P.V. Rajesh withdrew his nomination.

The final list of candidates in Palakkad are C. Krishnakumar (BJP), K.T. Padmini (BSP), A. Vijayaraghavan (CPI-M), V.K. Sreekandan (Congress), and Independent candidates Annama Kuriakose, C. Rajamanikyam, K. Rajesh, M. Rajesh, N.S.K. Puram Sasikumar, and Siddeek Iruppassery.

The candidates in Alathur are Ramya Haridas (Congress), K. Radhakrishnan (CPI-M), T.N. Sarasu (BJP), Hari Irumbil (BSP), and V. Krishnankutty (Independent).