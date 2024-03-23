GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kejriwal seeks police officer's removal from security; court orders for CCTV camera footage to be preserved

The application was filed by the Delhi Chief Minister on Friday, along with his submissions opposing the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) plea for his custody

March 23, 2024 10:40 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - NEW DELHI

PTI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

A local court has directed authorities to preserve CCTV camera footage on a plea filed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, seeking the removal of a Delhi Police officer deployed for security in the court for alleged misconduct.

"Application has been filed on behalf of the accused [Kejriwal] stating that the security staff/in-charge responsible for bringing him for production before the court, namely ACP [Assistant Commissioner of Police] A.K. Singh, is unnecessarily harsh and mishandled the people around the courtroom," Special Judge Kaveri Baweja noted.

Also read | Approver in Delhi liquor policy case is BJP’s star donor, says AAP

The application was filed by Mr. Kejriwal on Friday, along with his submissions opposing the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) plea for his custody.

The court, however, remanded him in ED custody till March 28 in the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

It further noted that, according to the plea, while producing co-accused Manish Sisodia in the case, a written complaint was filed against the officer.

Mr. Kejriwal sought the court's directions to remove or replace the officer, the order stated.

"Having considered the submissions made, I deem it appropriate to direct that firstly a request letter be sent to the Principal District & Sessions Judge-cum-Special Judge (CBI) to get preserved the above CCTV footage and to get produced a copy thereof before this court on the next date for the purpose of disposal of the above application," the judge said.

According to sources, on Friday, when Mr. Kejriwal was produced before the court, which was jam-packed with lawyers, litigants and security personnel, the ACP allegedly misbehaved with several people while trying to prevent them from entering the court.

