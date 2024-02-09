GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Zomato to set up its largest warehouse in Bengaluru city

February 09, 2024 12:21 am | Updated 12:22 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Zomato will have its largest warehousing space in the country at Sumadhura Logistics Park on Hoskote-Chintamani Road on the outskirts of Bengaluru. City-based Sumadhura Group has leased three lakh sq.ft built-to-suit warehousing space to Zomato, the logistics infrastructure firm said on Thursday.

Sumadhura Group made an initial investment of ₹600 crore in the first phase of Sumadhura Logistics Park, a 100-acre infrastructure offering 2.5 million sq.ft of commercial warehouse space. The company would increase the total warehouse space at Sumadhura Logistics Park to six million sq.ft in the next phase, it said in a statement.

‘’This is a strategic move for our group, driven by the increasing demand for warehousing solutions in Bengaluru, particularly in East Bengaluru and surrounding areas,” said Madhusudhan G., CMD, Sumadhura Group.

