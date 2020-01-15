Youth held on the charge of stealing answer sheets from varsity storeroom

Kakati Police have arrested a youth on the charge of breaking into the storeroom of Rani Channamma University and stealing answer sheets of around 300 students.

The police said that Basappa Honawad (23) was upset that he had not passed despite repeated attempts at examinations. The police have seized papers, a marks list and a scanner machine from him.

Basappa Honawad hailed from Tubachi village in Bagalkot district. He was a student of Bachelor of Commerce in the Government First Grade College in Jamkhandi.

On Saturday, he had approached the Registrar of Evaluation and fought with him stating that the university had purposely failed him. The Registrar advised him to apply for revaluation.

He, then, loitered around the university campus for some time and got into the toilet. He stayed there till the university closed for the day. He then entered the storeroom at around 1.30 p.m. and stole the papers.

As he was getting out, a security guard and another person spotted him and informed the police. The police later arrested him with the help of some villagers.

The police are suspecting that he had stolen keys to the storeroom.

They are investigating how he obtained them. He was arrested on Sunday. He has been remanded in judicial custody.