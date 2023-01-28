Youth have a greater role to play in building New India, says Bommai

January 28, 2023 04:03 pm | Updated 04:03 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Claiming that the next 25 years belonged to India, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday, January 28, said the youth had a greater role to play in making the country scale new heights.

Speaking at the inauguration of platinum jubilee celebrations of BV Bhoomaraddi College of Engineering and Technology in Hubballi, Mr. Bommai said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation for ‘new India’ and under him India was developing into a ‘strong and safe country’.

Terming the next 25 years as crucial for further consolidating the position of India at the global level, Mr. Bommai called on the youth to understand the significance of skilling. He said BVB College, a pioneer in encouraging start-ups, would contribute a great deal to the technological advancements in the country.

The chief minister, an alumnus of BVB College, took a stroll down memory lane, recalling his days at the college, the canteen and the teachers who taught him. He also spoke of the changes brought about by Amit Shah as Home Minister.

He said Karnataka had chalked out programmes for contributing at least one trillion to India’s economy to go with PM Modi’s dream of a 5-trillion economy. He claimed that ‘double engine’ government had yielded many benefits to the state.

Leaders laud KLE Society’s contribution

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi was all praise for Home Minister Amit Shah, because of whom, he said, Article 370 could be abolished and a strong message was sent to terror outfits. He credited the founders of KLE Society for helping many from the region of his generation become graduates.

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa paid tributes to the founders and philanthropists who were responsible for the establishment of KLE Society and its growth. Set up for the noble cause of providing education, the society initiated a social revolution in the region, he said.

Chairman of KLE Society Prabhakar Kore said out of the 300 institutions run by the society, 40% were in rural areas for the benefit of rural children. The ‘Khelo India’ sports infrastructure in Belagavi and the new sports complex in Hubballi would go a long way in preparing the youth for Olympics, he added.

Vice Chancellor of KLE Technolgical Universty Prof. Ashok Shettar, alumni and ministers Shankar Patil Munenakoppa and Murugesh Nirani, Chairman of Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti, Sri Brahmshri Gurudev of Tirupati, President of KLE Society Mahantesh Koujalagi and other directors were present.

‘Birthday party’ from CM

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who is celebrating his birthday on Saturday, had a pleasant surprise at the platinum jubilee celebrations of BV Bhoomaraddi College of Engineering and Technology, as the crowd comprising of mainly students sang ‘Happy birthday to you’ and wished him.

As the chief minister acknowledged their show of love and affection, the crowd again cheered him and started chanting ‘party... party’ seeking a birthday treat from him. An amused Mr. Bommai promised that he would give them a birthday treat, to which the crowd replied with a huge round of applause.