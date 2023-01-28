Think new and take India to new heights: Amit Shah tells students

January 28, 2023 03:06 pm | Updated 03:06 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday called on the youth to start thinking new and take up challenges to excel in their respective professions and also contribute towards taking ‘new India’ to new heights.

He was inaugurating the platinum jubilee celebrations of BV Bhoomaraddi College of Engineering and Technology after opening the new sports complex built at a cost of ₹26 crore on the college campus in Hubballi on January 28.

Established in Gadag in 1946 and shifted to Hubballi in 1947, B.V. Bommaraddi college was the second engineering college to be set up in the Bombay Province after Pune.

Speaking of the change brought about by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who, he said, had laid down the foundation for ‘Greater Bharat’, the Union minister called on young people to remember the sacrifices of freedom fighters because of whom they were living in Independent India.

“Whatever heights you scale, remember your motherland and always contribute to its growth. You strive hard to become the greatest technocrat, but also contribute towards making India a greater technological strength in the world. Whatever you do, make sure you also contribute towards taking the country to new heights,” he said.

Mr. Shah said he had come to Hubballi to meet the youth and listed out the various initiatives taken by PM Modi for the youth of the country, including Make In India, Digital India, Fit India, Khelo India, Mudra scheme and many others.

Elaborating on the growth of start-ups in India, Mr. Shah said that from just 2,000 in 2014, the number of start-ups in the country had shot up to 70,000 in 2023. Of them, 30% had been set up by young women. “While earlier 3,000 patent applications were filed, now it has gone up to 1.5 lakh applications. Of them, 24,000 are registered patents now showing the achievement of the youngsters in research and development,” he said.

Opportunities

Referring to the campus of the University of Forensic Sciences being established in Dharwad, Mr. Shah said that as forensic evidence would be made mandatory in crime detection, there will be a requirement of at least 50,000 forensic scientists in the country. Quoting former President A.P.J Abdul Kalam, he asked students to change their habits to change their future.

Earlier, Mr. Shah paid tribute to the ‘saptharshis’ (seven founders) of KLE Society for ‘initiating a movement of social change through education’. Elaborating on the achievements of the KLE Society, he hoped that “as promised to PM Modi”, the KLE Society would soon produce ‘Olympians’ from its campus.

Chairman of Karnataka Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bomma, former chief ministers B.S. Yediyurappa and Jagadish Shettar, Chairman of KLE society Prabhakar Kore, Vice Chancellor ofKLE Technological University Prof. Ashok Shettar and others were present.