HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Youth dies in elephant attack in Chikkamagaluru

November 22, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A 26-year-old youth who was part of the elephant task force died in an elephant attack at Byrapura in Mudigere taluk on Wednesday.

Karthik Gowda of Gowdalli, an outsourced employee of the task force, was engaged in the operation to drive away wild elephants. Two more are said to have suffered injuries in the incident.

A woman plantation worker was killed in a similar incident at Hedadalu village in Chikkamagaluru taluk on November 8.

Many wild elephants have been roaming in parts of Chikkamagaluru and Mudigere taluks for the past few days, leaving the local people in worry. The Forest Department did capture one elephant following the death of a woman earlier this month. Within 15 days, another death has been reported.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.