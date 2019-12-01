Your vote is for me: Yediyurappa

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa began his two-day visit to Belagavi district on Sunday. He addressed two rallies in Gokak to seek votes for Ramesh Jarkiholi. In Ankalgi, Mr. Yediyurappa said that their votes would protect his government. “You should remember that each one of the vote that you cast for Ramesh Jarkiholi is for me and not just for him,” he said.

“Ramesh Jarkiholi quit the coalition with 16 other MLAs. It was due to his sacrifice that I am the Chief Minister today. The votes you give to our candidates will strengthen our government,” he said.

He said that Ramesh Jarkiholi had not defected for power or money, but to make him [Yediyurappa] the Chief Minister. If he wanted to be a Minister, he would have continued in the Congress, he said.

In Ghataprabha, the Chief Minister reiterated that Ramesh Jarkiholi would become a Minister in his Cabinet. He said that the coalition government would not have collapsed if the partners had not fought. Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah has been isolated in the Congress now. He is going around dreaming of becoming the Chief Minister for another term. That will never happen, he said.

Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi, leaders Umesh Katti and Duryodhan Aihole joined the Chief Minister in the campaigning.