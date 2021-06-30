Yogeshwar meets Yatnal

C.P. Yogeshwar, Tourism Minister, and Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, BJP MLA, who have openly criticised Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, met in Vijayapura on Tuesday.

It was widely speculated that the two dissident leaders discussed various issues including their demand for change of leadership in the State and the reactions of BJP high command following the visit of Arun Singh, BJP general secretary. However, both the leaders said their meeting was non-political.

They met on two occasions – at the launch of development projects by the Department of Tourism and at a private hotel for lunch. Mr. Yogeshwar, who later spoke to journalists, said his visit was not political and that he had come to lay the foundation stone of a three-star hotel and the restoration of Anand Mahal, a heritage building.

He said Mr. Yatnal was his friend and that he would support him. “I will stand by him all the time. I will support him. I will strengthen his voice,” he said. I wish that he gets an opportunity to better serve this region. I am hopeful that the party gives him greater opportunities for public service, he added.