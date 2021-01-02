Yediyurappa tells officials to expedite Smart City projects

On the first day of the New Year, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa held a meeting with senior IAS officers and instructed them to expedite the implementation of Smart City projects in different cities in the State.

The Chief Minister has taken a pledge to “change the face” of many cities, particularly Bengaluru, which have been facing traffic congestion and problems related to housing, drainage, and drinking water.

Karnataka has been implementing Centrally sponsored Smart City projects in Bengaluru, Belagavi, Davangere, Hubballi-Dharwad, Mangaluru, Shivamogga, and Tumakuru.

With nearly 40% of the State’s population residing in urban areas and city corporation limits, the Chief Minister told officials to establish better coordination among various civic agencies such as electricity supply companies, city corporations and traffic police for expediting the implementation of Smart City projects.

The Chief Minister, who chaired the meeting with senior officials on the outskirts of the city, asked them to prepare the blueprints for various development projects/schemes to be included in the 2021-22 State Budget. By 2022, the developmental map of Bengaluru and other cities are to be changed, he said.

With the State facing revenue shortage of ₹30,000 crore owing to COVID-19 in 2020-21, the Chief Minister is expected to start preparations for the new Budget soon to chalk out plans for revenue mobilisation.

During the meeting, Chief Secretary P. Ravi Kumar promised all support to the Chief Minister and said officials would support the government to make Karnataka a model State on the development front. The Principal Secretaries of various departments attended the meeting.

Earlier, Mr. Kumar met Mr. Yediyurappa and extended New Year’s greetings, while Mr. Yediyurappa called on Governor Vajubhai Vala and did the same.