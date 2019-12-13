Yediyurappa raps officials over delay in flood aid distribution

Officials who tried to make excuses for delay in distribution of relief to the flood affected in the State got an earful from Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Friday.

Mr. Yediyurappa was upset when officials cited various reasons for the delay. Threatening action against those who fail to act on directions, he asked: “What have you done in the past four months? Give me a report in one week.” The meeting had top government officials, which included Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary and principal secretaries of various departments.

Stating that doubts over the stability of his government had been addressed by the victories in the bypolls, Mr. Yediyurappa said the administration had to be tightened. “No one is conducting the monthly secretary-level meetings to review the progress of work implementation,” he said, adding that there were allegations that the taluk-level officials are not working efficiently. “Secretaries have to travel every fortnight to review the work progress. The Chief Secretary has to submit a monthly review report,” said Mr. Yediyurappa.

Further, he said that despite taking up flood relief work, there was criticism about the disbursal of crop loss compensation in the State. He said officials have to find out why most flood-affected people who have taken ₹1 lakh from the government have not started construction of houses. He sought a report on the issue within a week, also directing officials to provide alternative land in landslip-affected regions where houses could not be rebuilt.

Mr. Yediyurappa told presspersons that so far, 5.06 lakh farmers had received ₹85.94 crore as compensation. “We have sought a report within a week on how to set right the issue of 37,000 account-holders who have not seeded Aadhaar and have not received compensation,” he said. Further, he said that the Chief Secretary had been directed to instruct banks not to adjust input subsidy and crop loss compensation that they receive from the government to loan dues.

Dedicated time to meet public

Top officials of departments, boards and corporations have been asked not to schedule meetings between 3.30 p.m. and 5.30 p.m. and reserve this time to meet the public.

The directions, which came from the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms, is mandatory for all department heads, Deputy Commissioners, chief executive officers of zilla panchayat, and heads of municipal corporations.

The circular cites provisions of the Karnataka government Secretariat handbook. The circular also said that MPs, MLAs and MLCs can meet officials at any given point of time on working days.