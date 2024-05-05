Yediyurappa confident of winning all 28 seats in Karnataka

May 05, 2024 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - Shivamogga

Alleging that the Congress was trying to snatch the reservation of the backward classes and allot it to the Muslims, former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, said the BJP will not allow that to happen at any cost.

In a press conference in Shivamogga, on Sunday, the last day for public campaigns in constituencies going for polls in the third phase, Mr. Yediyurappa said that the BJP would oppose any attempt to take away reservations meant for the backward classes. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said he will not allow this to happen. The BJP will ensure the backward classes are never denied their due,” he said.

Yediyurappa alleged that the Congress was engaged in appeasement politics. During the Congress rule in the state, people who recited Hanuman Chalisa were attacked. The people of the state would consider such incidents while voting in the elections.

Further, commenting on the India alliance, Mr. Yediyurappa said there was no clarity in the alliance on the prime ministerial candidate. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been migrating from one constituency to another. “After suffering defeat in Amethi last year, he has moved to Raebareli. He will be defeated there, too. The BJP will win the seat,” he said.

Exuding confidence that the BJP-JD(S) alliance would win all 28 seats in the state, Mr. Yediyurappa said the guarantee schemes of the State Government would not have any impact on the voters. “For people, Narendra Modi himself is the guarantee,” he said.

Responding to a question on Independent candidate K.E. Eshwarappa, Yediyurappa said he would not comment anything with reference to any individual candidate in the fray.

BJP candidate for Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency B.Y. Raghavendra, legislators S.N. Channabasappa, T.A. Srivatsa, Rudre Gowda, former legislators Bhanu Prakash, R.K. Siddaramanna, BJP candidate for Chamarajanagar Balaraj, and others were present.