Yediyurappa condoles death of former Governor TN Chaturvedi

Former Karnataka Governor T. N. Chaturvedi.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Monday condoled the death of former Karnataka Governor T.N. Chaturvedi. He was 90.

He was the 14th Governor of Karnataka. He was appointed as Governor in 2002 by the NDA government headed by Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

In a condolence message, Mr. Yediyurappa said Mr. Chaturvedi sincerely rendered his duties as the Governor of the State.

The State saw the Congress government headed by S.M. Krishna, coalition governments headed by N. Dharam Singh and H.D. Kumaraswamy when Mr. Chaturvedi was the Governor.

A civil servant by profession, Mr. Chaturvedi was member of the Rajya Sabha in the early 1990s and was member of several committees of the Parliament.

Being the chancellor of universities, he was a regular at convocation functions of universities across the State.

He was succeeded by Governor Rameshwar Thakur in July 2007.

