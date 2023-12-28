GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Yatnal wonders if BJP has been handed over to the Yediyurappa family on a platter

December 28, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal

BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

“It seems as if the BJP has been handed over to the Yediyurappa family on a platter,” BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal said in Muddebihal of Vijayapura district on Thursday.

“I keep saying that some senior BJP leaders went to the sub registrar’s office in Belagavi and handed over the whole party to Mr. Yediyurappa and his family,” Mr. Yatnal told journalists.

He was speaking after inaugurating a medical shop in the village.

“Minister M.B. Patil has described me as the third Tipu Sultan. I would like to say he is like Aurangzeb,” Mr. Yatnal said.

“Minister Shivanand Patil has said that farmers wish for drought to get their loans waived. I strongly criticise this. He has made such a statement earlier too. When he said farmers are willing to take their lives for the ₹5 lakh compensation from the government, I offered to pay his family ₹5 crore and asked him to end his life. But he ran away. Such insensitive leaders should not continue in the Ministry,” Mr. Yatnal said.

