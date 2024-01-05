Yathindra defends statement against efforts to convert India into Hindu Rashtra

January 05, 2024 08:25 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - MYSURU

Former MLA Yathindra Siddaramaiah on Friday defended his statement that India should not be allowed to become a “Hindu Rashtra”.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Yathindra said he had only reiterated B.R. Ambedkar’s words that it was calamitous for India to become a “Hindu Rashtra”.

Responding to the criticism from BJP leaders, Mr. Yathindra said he stood by his statement and people, who believed in B.R. Ambedkar, would not oppose his views.

Also, the preamble of the Indian Constitution clearly says that the country was secular.

Mr. Yathindra had said that efforts should be made to stop the RSS from converting the country into a “Hindu Rashtra” as it would transform India into another Pakistan or Afghanistan.

Mr. Yathindra’s statement received support from Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) spokesperson H.A. Venkatesh, who said the opponents of Mr. Yathindra’s statement should refer to the country’s Constitution.

He alleged that the BJP’s criticism of Mr. Yathindra’s statement was part of the saffron party leaders’ efforts to undermine the political growth of the former MLA.