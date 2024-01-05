GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Writers demand State government set up prathisthans named after literary scholars

January 05, 2024 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Swamy Rao Kulkarni, publisher of Shirapur Prakashan, and Sujata Jangamshetty, president of Ranga Sangam Kala Vedike addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Friday.

Swamy Rao Kulkarni, publisher of Shirapur Prakashan, and Sujata Jangamshetty, president of Ranga Sangam Kala Vedike addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Friday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

 

Writers have sought that the State government set up prathisthans named after eminent literary scholars Chennanna Walikar and Shantarasa Hemberalu. A group of writers from Kalaburagi district would take a delegation to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and urge him to set up Prathisthans in the name of eminent literary scholars — Chennanna Walikar and Shantarasa Hemberalu.

Swami Rao Kulkarni, senior writer and publisher of Shirapur Prakashan, and Sujata Jangamshetty, president of Ranga Sangama Kala Vedike, addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Friday said that Mr. Walikar, a renowned rebel writer and Shantarasa Hemberalu, a veteran writer and Nadoja awardee, have made immense contributions in the field of literature.

Mr. Walikar was a prominent voice of the rebel literary movement and bandaya tradition in Kannada literature. The eminent writer fought for the rights of marginalised communities through his writings untiringly.

Shantarasa Hemberalu had given a new dimension to ghazals in Kannada literature, by translating Urdu ghazals into Kannada. He played a vital role in Gokak movement and was part of the progressive literary movement in Kannada. The Bandaya movement started in 1974.

Dr. Kulkarni and Dr. Jangamshetty said that a delegation from the region would meet Chief Minister Siddaramaiah tentatively on January 10 in Bengaluru and appeal to him to set up pratishthans named after Chennanna Walikar and Shantarasa Hemberalu. 

Dr. Jangamshetty said the vedike has collected the signatures of eminent personalities from different fields who have expressed their solidarity for the cause. 

Highlighting the disparities between Kalyana Karnataka and the rest of Karnataka, Dr. Jangamshetty said that the State government has set up 27 prathisthans in the names of eminent personalities who have contributed to different fields from different districts across the State, except Kalyana Karnataka region.

Establishing pratishthans in the Kalyana Karnataka region will help in carrying forward the literary legacy , they added.

Related Topics

Karnataka / screenplay & writing / authors and poets / books and literature / Kannada literature / Gulbarga / minority group / discrimination / Urdu / Kannada

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.