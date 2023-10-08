World cup fever grips the city

October 08, 2023 11:43 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

Cricket fever has engulfed Bengaluru as the 2023 World Cup tournament unfolds, with an electrifying showdown between Australia and India captivating the hearts of fans across the city.

Enthusiastic groups converged with friends, family, and colleagues, eagerly immersing themselves in the cricketing spectacle. Sports clubs and venues across town transformed into bustling hubs for live screenings of the matches, drawing throngs of passionate cricket enthusiasts who were not only enjoying the games but also fervently discussing match strategies, making predictions, and sustaining a spirited atmosphere on Sunday.

Various locations, including clubs and sports facilities, have become epicenters for World Cup match screenings. The Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) in Cubbon Park stands out as one such venue. The atmosphere in the hall was palpable, even though it wasn’t packed from the outset, as many spectators were eagerly anticipating India’s turn to bat. However, the Australian team’s decision to bat first after winning the toss was unexpected, keeping fans on the edge of their seats as wickets tumbled for the Australian side.

“We have consistently screened Team India’s matches and all IPL matches. This is our way of contributing to the world of sports, even though we are not entirely pleased with some of the changes made to the 50-over matches,” Appu, a dedicated member of KSLTA said.

Even the Karnataka State Hockey Association (KSHA) recognized the significance of the World Cup match, organising a special screening event that brought together friends and families to revel in the cricketing spectacle.

The RCB Café, another popular venue in Bengaluru, also hosted live screenings of World Cup matches. The café was buzzing with cricket enthusiasts, with every table animatedly engaged in discussions about the match’s twists and turns on Sunday.

Amisha, Dia, and Mishthi, though not die-hard sports or cricket enthusiasts, found themselves drawn to the lively atmosphere of the café. They chimed in, saying, “We’re really loving the vibe here. We think this time Team India will win. The ambiance today has convinced us to book tickets for future matches,” one of them said.

Himang, Vaanya, Gunveer, and Anaahat also displayed great hope for the country at the World Cup, also being hosted by the country this time. “We wish them luck, and we are sure that Team India will win the World Cup.”