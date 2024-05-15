GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Workers go on strike after death at NTPC plant in Vijayapura district

Published - May 15, 2024 08:48 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Workers went on a strike at the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) power plant in Kudgi of Vijayapura district after an accidental death of a 32-year-old worker on Wednesday.

Kishankumar Bharadwaj died when he fell from a height of 130 ft when he was trying to fix a cable on a chimney.

Workers said that they are being forced to work without proper safety equipment and that is leading to such accidents.

They said that the fateful worker was working for a private agency hired by NTPC. He was serving for the last three years at the same plant.

The protestors also demanded proper compensation to the family of the deceased worker. A case has been registered.

