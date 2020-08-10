Work to help enhance train speed in Hubballi-Londa section completed

To improve the speed of trains operating on the Hubballi-Londa section, the Hubballi Division of South Western Railway (SWR) has completed upgradation works and removed permanent speed restrictions in six locations.
According to a release from the Hubballi Division, the upgradation works were taken up at six locations between Kashanatti and Kambarganvi, Kashanatti and Mugad, Kyarkop and Dharwad and Mugad and Kambarganvi.
As the permanent speed restrictions have been removed in these locations, it would help in running trains more safely, comfortably and punctually, the release said. The upgradation works included raising of super elevation over track curves, provision of sufficient shoulder ballast section over outer-side of the curves, full complement of rail fastenings and also obtaining required permission from the competent authority to raise cant deficiency to 100 mm for curves and tamping the entire curve locations identified.
These were taken up for removing permanent speed restrictions.
The removal of permanent speed restrictions will save running time for all trains running on Dharwad-Alnavar section.
According to the release, the upgradation works were carried out by Divisional Engineer (Central) Vinayak Padalkar and his team under the guidance of Divisional Railway Manager of Hubballi Division Arvind Malkhede.
Mr. Malkhede has said that with the completion of these engineering works, the mobility of trains would increase considerably.
