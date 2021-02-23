Won't allow TN to take Cauvery water beyond allocation: Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has said that the State will not allow Tamil Nadu to use surplus water from Cauvery river, beyond the share allocated by the tribunal.

There have been concerns over the river interlinking project being undertaken by Tamil Nadu. Foundation was laid on Sunday for the first phase of Cauvery-Vaigai-Gundar river interlinking project, aimed at diverting over 6,000 cubic ft of surplus water to drier areas in southern districts.

The Karnataka government has decided to file objections before the Centre against the project.

Mr Yediyurappa said the government will take "strong measures" against the neighbouring State's move.