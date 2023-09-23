HamberMenu
Women of Sharana philosophy welcome Women’s Reservation Bill in Kalaburagi

September 23, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
The 13th edition of Akkanagammagala Sammelana, a conference of women believing in Sharana philosophy, being inaugurated at Anubhava Mantapa in Kalaburagi on Saturday.

The 13th edition of Akkanagammagala Sammelana, a conference of women believing in Sharana philosophy, being inaugurated at Anubhava Mantapa in Kalaburagi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Welcoming the Women’s Reservation Bill passed in the Parliament, Jayashree Dande, working president of Dr. B.D. Jatti Centre for Vachana Studies and Research, held that Sharanas of the 12th Century had successfully fought for the freedom and equality of women as women’s causes were an integral part of their social revolution.

“The Women’s Reservation Bill, which provides for 33% reservations for women in Lok Sabha and State Assemblies, was first tabled in Parliament in 1989. After that, it saw many ups and downs. It was tabled many times in the houses in the Parliament. But it would not be passed. Finally, it was passed on September 20 in Lok Sabha and the next day in Rajya Sabha. It took more than 30 years to consider an increased representation of women in vital political spaces,” Ms. Dande said.

She was speaking at the 13th edition of Akkanagammagala Sammelana, a conference of women believing in Sharana philosophy, at Anubhava Mantapa in Kalaburagi on Saturday.  The event was organized by Dr. B.D. Jatti Centre for Vachana Studies and Research.

She also compared the conditions of women in the current age with that of during the Sharana Movement in 12th Century at Kalyana to point out that the gender equality and freedom were part of the larger social causes of the time.

“Today’s women’s reservation bill only talks of women’s representation in political spheres. However, the social revolution of Sharanas had raised the issue in the 12th Century itself. The women of the time had freedom not just in political spaces but also on all fronts of human activity,” Ms. Dande said.

Referring to the passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill in Parliament, Gangambika Patil, a scholar in Sharana philosophy, who inaugurated the event, said that the ideology of Sharanas on the question of gender equality took a legal form. She also gave a special lecture on Akka Mahadevi, a Sharane of social movement in 12th Century.

“Akka Mahadevi was the first woman in the world to talk of women’s liberation, freedom and equality. She was a daring woman who reached her destination – Kalyana – facing all odds in the patriarchal society. Her entry into Anubhava Mantapa at Kalyana was also a historic event that upheld women’s rights,” she said.

Karunadevi Dhannur, a Sharane from Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh, presided over the event. Dr. B.D. Jatti Centre for Vachana Studies and Research president Vilasavathi Khuba, Secretary Anasuya Nadakattak, Reception Committee honorary president Sharanamma Kalaburgi and others were present.

