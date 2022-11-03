Women entrepreneurs speak of their journey at GIM

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka has always been at the forefront in championing gender equality and women’s empowerment, said Halappa Achar, Minister for Women & Child Development, Disabled & Senior Citizens Empowerment.

He said the State had been traditionally very progressive when it comes to encouraging the holistic development of women in terms of education for girls, women’s participation in all kinds of jobs, and also in supporting women entrepreneurs and women startup ventures, the Minister said while participating at a panel discussion on ‘Advancing towards gender equality’ at the Global Investors’ Meet here on Thursday.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, executive chairperson and founder of Biocon, said as a young woman who pursued an unconventional career path, she was disappointed and disillusioned when she was told she could not pursue her venture. “I found it insulting. Sometimes when you are insulted, you retaliate to prove them wrong,’‘ said Ms. Mazumdar-Shaw.

Arundhati Bhattacharya, chairperson & CEO, Salesforce India, said she observed several differences between Indian public and private sector companies in terms of functioning and working style. She was the first woman chief of the SBI before she joined Salesforce.

She said some even questioned her decision to join a small company like Salesforce after heading a large bank with over 2,70,000 employees. “But I told myself that I’ve been giving a lot of gyan, a lot of advice. Here was a chance to do it myself, to have multiple careers,’‘ the senior banker added.