Dentist throws four-year-old daughter from 4th floor balcony in Bengaluru, fakes attempt to end life

The child, who had a speech impairment since two years, was under medication and the accused was upset about it, the police said

In a shocking incident, a woman allegedly threw her four-year-old daughter from the fourth floor of their residential apartment and later faked an attempt to end her life in Sampangiramanagar on Thursday.

However, the CCTV camera installed at the apartment captured the entire incident and the police, after verification, arrested the accused, identified as Sushma Bharadwaj, charging her with murder.

According to the police, the accused, a dentist by qualification and a homemaker, married Kiran, a techie, 12 years ago. The couple had a baby girl, who had a speech impairment since two years. She was under medication and Sushma was upset about it, the police said.

On Thursday evening, she was strolling on the balcony outside her house carrying the child and allegedly threw her down before climbing on the railing and shouting for help at the CKC Garden Aditya apartment. The neighbours rushed to her help and pulled her down to safety.

Meanwhile, the child crashed on the ground and lay in a pool of blood. She was picked up by a resident and given first aid before rushing her to a private hospital and then to NIMHANS, where she succumbed.

Mother charged with murder

Based on the information from the hospital, the police rushed to the spot and questioned the couple. Following a complaint by Kiran, the police arrested Sushma charging her with murder.

"Prima facie investigations revealed that the mother was not happy about the health issues of the daughter and is said to have committed the crime,” a senior police officer said.

“The accused had even tried to get rid of the child by leaving her in a moving train a few months ago. But the father came to know about this and with the help of child helpline members traced the baby near Hassan and brought her back home. However, he did not file a complaint against her then,” a police officer said.