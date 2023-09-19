Woman murdered by her live-in partner in Chitradurga

September 19, 2023 08:27 am | Updated 08:31 am IST - Shivamogga:

A woman was allegedly murdered by her live-in partner in Bhadravathi on Monday, September 18, 2023. The victim, aged around 30 years and a native of Bharama Sagar in Chitradurga district, was found murdered.

The police have taken her live-in partner, Singari, 35, into custody.

The victim was married, and her husband died a few years ago. She had been hired to cut nilgiri trees at Sanklipura. Singari, who had lost her wife a few years ago, was also working at the same place. For the last two years, the victim and the accused have been living together. According to the information gathered by Bhadravathi police, both did fight on Sunday night, and that led to her murder.

Bhadrvathi Rural Police registered the case and took the accused into custody, said G.K. Mithun Kumar, SP of Shivamogga.