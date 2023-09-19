HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Woman murdered by her live-in partner in Chitradurga

Bhadrvathi Rural Police register case and take the accused into custody

September 19, 2023 08:27 am | Updated 08:31 am IST - Shivamogga:

The Hindu Bureau

A woman was allegedly murdered by her live-in partner in Bhadravathi on Monday, September 18, 2023. The victim, aged around 30 years and a native of Bharama Sagar in Chitradurga district, was found murdered.

The police have taken her live-in partner, Singari, 35, into custody.

The victim was married, and her husband died a few years ago. She had been hired to cut nilgiri trees at Sanklipura. Singari, who had lost her wife a few years ago, was also working at the same place. For the last two years, the victim and the accused have been living together. According to the information gathered by Bhadravathi police, both did fight on Sunday night, and that led to her murder.

Bhadrvathi Rural Police registered the case and took the accused into custody, said G.K. Mithun Kumar, SP of Shivamogga.

Related Topics

murder / Karnataka

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.