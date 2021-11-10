A woman died after she fell off a moving bike near Ramenahalli Gate on Hassan-Tiptur Road on Tuesday. Honnamma, 40, of Rajghatta near Hassan was riding pillion. She suffered serious injuries, when her husband Gangadhar, riding the bike, lost control over the vehicle. She was admitted to a hospital at Tiptur, where she died. Gangadhar suffered injuries. Her son, Mahesh, has filed a complaint with the Gandasi Police.
Woman falls off bike, dies
Special Correspondent
Hassan,
November 10, 2021 22:23 IST
