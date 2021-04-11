Woman distraught over flood relief dies

A woman, who had tried to end her life in front of the residence of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi upset with the inordinate delay in getting compensation for her rain-damaged house, breathed her last at KIMS hospital in Hubballi.

Sridevi Viranna Kammar had written to Mr. Joshi before taking the extreme step outside the Minister’s residence in Hubballi on April 7.

A native of Garag village in Dharwad taluk, the woman’s house was damaged during last year’s rains. She was upset that she was not given adequate compensation. Subsequently, she approached Amrut Desai, Dharwad MLA, who reportedly had asked her to go to Mr. Joshi. When she approached Mr. Joshi, he reportedly asked her to contact Mr. Desai and said he would speak to Mr. Desai. Mentioning these developments, she said in the letter she was forced to take the extreme step.

Minister responds

Replying to the development, Mr. Joshi said the woman had taken a step in haste and nobody should do so. The woman was given ₹50,000 as per the guidelines. But even then he had asked the Deputy Commissioner to look into the issue, he said.