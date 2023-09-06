Woman, 11-year-old son found murdered at home in T. Dasarahalli

September 06, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 33-year-old woman and her 11-year-old son were found murdered at their house in Ravindranagar in T. Dasarahalli on Tuesday.

The decease have been identified as Navanita, a call centre employee and her son Sai Srujan. The duo were found dead on the bed. The police said while Navanita had a stab injury on her neck and was holding a knife in her right hand, Sai Srujan was frothing and is suspected to have choked to death.

The murder came to light when neighbours noticed gas leaking from the house and tried to call Navanita, but there was no response. They later called the Navanita’s mother, who asked her son to visit the house. By then, the neighbours broke open the window to find the duo lying dead on the bed.

The police gained entry into the house and shifted the bodies for post-mortem after conducting spot inspections.

Inquiries with the family revealed that Navanita was married to Chandru, a wall painter, and the couple had two children. The other son Sai Abhishek was studying in a boarding school in Andhra Pradesh, while the younger son Srujan stayed with the parents.

Lakshmi M., mother of Navanita, complained to the police that Chandru was an alcoholic and used to harass Navanita frequently and beat her up. The family had warned him to mend his ways but he would come home drunk and beat up Navanita and had threatened to kill her.

Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case of murder and detained Chandru for questioning while awaiting the post-mortem report to ascertain the cause of death.