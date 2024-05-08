GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Withdrawal of 4-year degree course welcomed by AIDSO

Published - May 08, 2024 08:38 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) in Mysuru welcomed the State government’s decision to withdraw the four-year degree course.

It said the government’s decision was a victory for the students’ movement in the State. Chandrakala, secretary, district unit of AIDSO, said the official circular calls for phasing out of the four-year degree course with no option of a four-year degree for the next batch of students.

The AIDSO said the four-year degree course in the State was introduced as part of NEP 2020 in an “undemocratic” manner by the previous BJP government without any consultation involving the stakeholders. There was opposition from students, teachers, and educationists following which the State government decided to scrap the four-year degree course, said the AIDSO which vowed to continue its fight till a “people’s education policy” was implemented in Karnataka.

