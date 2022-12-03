With eight gold medals, BU PG topper aims to become professor or KAS officer

  1. EPaper
December 03, 2022 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Gold medallist Keerti Neginhal

Gold medallist Keerti Neginhal | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The coming week is doubly special for Keerthi Neginhal, a student of Government First Grade College, Vijayanagara, Bengaluru. While on the one hand, she has successfully won eight gold medals and one cash prize in M.A. Kannada literature, she is also set to give birth to her first child.

Ms. Naginhal, wife of a techie and originally from Munavalli village, Savadatti taluk of Belagavi district, intends to become a Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) officer or a Kannada professor.

Speaking to The Hindu, she said: “My father and mother are professors at KLE College, Belagavi. I completed my undergraduate course in Lingaraj College at Belagavi with 90% marks. Then, I married a software engineer and migrated to Bengaluru. My family gives a lot of importance to higher education. With the support of my husband, I joined the PG course in Government First Grade College.”

“During the COVID lockdown, I was totally dependent on online classes. Due to the pregnancy, I was not able to attend classes in the 3rd and 4th semesters. With the help of my friends and teachers, I studied hard. Since childhood, I was interested in Kannada literature. My perspective is that literature leads our life,” she said.

“This is the happiest moment of my life. After my maternity leave, I will enrol for Ph.D in Kannada Literature,” Ms. Neginhal said.

