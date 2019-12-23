Will make Women and Child Welfare portfolio prestigious: Minister

Regretting and admitting that the Women and Child Welfare Ministry was a neglected department, Shashikala Jolle, Minister for Women and Child Welfare, vowed to make it so significant that it would become one among prominent Ministries of the government.

Speaking at a private event before chairing a review meeting here on Monday, she said that she wants to make her ministry so important that legislators should desire to head it.

Informing that the Union Government’s flagship programme Poshan Abhiyan, for removing malnourishment in the country, is yet to be implemented in Karnataka, Ms. Jolle said that it would be implemented in the State from January.

On the allegations that several NGOs of the State are working only for utilising government funds by giving false or forged data, the Minister said that she has asked the officials to collect details of all NGO getting government benefits for their assessment. “Based on the details and their status, we will take a decision on blacklisting those NGOs that are not working as per the guidelines.”

With regard to regularisation of services of different staff, she said that the services of 625 supervisors, 42 Child Development Programme Officers ad 65 Assistant Child Development Programme Officers have been regularised.

For maintaining records of the children visiting anganwadis, she said that the department has decided to record the attendance using face-reading app from the smart phones of anganwadi workers.

Asked about the increasing atrocities on women and demand for bringing in a tough law, she said that her ministry is holding discussion with the officials of Home, Law and Health Ministry for finding out a better solution to address this critical issue.

Later, chairing the review meeting, she directed the officials to make sure that all NGOs that are receiving government funds for running Bal Bhavans install a biometric system for recording attendance. “The government-run Bal Bhavans are having such a system. At the same time, the government-funded ones also must install it for maintaining clear data. Based on that, the government could release funds”, she said.

Deputy Commissioner Y.S. Patil was present.