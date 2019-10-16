Will induct BJP leaders only if Cong. workers agree: Siddaramaiah

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah finally met Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday and discussed the political developments in the State, particularly the I-T searches on educational institutions run by former Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara and the Enforcement Directorate notices issued to other party leaders.

He met the AICC chief for the first time after becoming Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly. The meeting would help the leader reassert himself over a section of seniors in the party who opposed his appointment as the Opposition leader.

Speaking to mediapersons, Mr. Siddaramaiah said candidates for the byelection would be finalised in a few days. “The disqualified MLAs will not be inducted into the party at any cost,” he said, adding that the defeated BJP candidates would be inducted “only if party workers of respective constituencies agree.” Sources in the party said the AICC president told Mr. Siddaramaiah to play a key role in ensuring victory of candidates in all 15 constituencies.