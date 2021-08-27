Karnataka

Will discuss Cabinet expansion in next trip: Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said he discussed neither Cabinet expansion or reallocation of portfolios with the BJP central leadership during his two-day trip to the national capital. He said the issue would be discussed during his next trip to Delhi.

Tourism Minister B.S. Anand Singh and several others are unhappy with the portfolios they have been allocated and have sought changes. The Chief Minister had assured them that he would take up the issue with the central leadership.

The Chief Minister told mediapersons in Delhi on Thursday: “I tried discussing the issue with Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, but he asked me to discuss the issue with party president J.P. Nadda. I couldn’t meet him, so it will be taken up during my next trip.”


Aug 27, 2021

