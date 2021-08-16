Wild elephant hits four-wheeler

Vehicle overturns, three persons injured

Three people suffered injuries when a wild elephant hit the four-wheeler they were travelling in near Kunduru in Mudigere taluk on August 16.

Chandre Gowda of Joladal in Mudigere taluk was on the way to Chikkamagaluru, along with his family members, when the tusker hit his Maruti Omni vehicle. The vehicle was overturned. Three of the six people in the vehicle, including two children, suffered injuries.

N.E. Kranthi, Deputy Conservator of Forests in Chikkamagaluru, said, “All of them were in a shock. One person has been taken to Mangaluru. He is out of danger. Others are being treated here for minor injuries.”

Forest officials reached the spot after learning about the incident. They tried to locate the animal.

“It seems to have gone back inside the forest. It is a rare incident. The population of elephants is not high in that area,” the DCF said.

A tusker was spotted in Mudigere town on August 14 morning. The local people want the Forest Department to capture the elephants and relocate them.