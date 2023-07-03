Weavers seek reduction in tariff, free power supply

July 03, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Handloom weavers have urged Minister for Textile Shivanand Patil to come to their rescue by not only reducing power tariff but also providing free electricity up to 20 HP and allocate funds for the welfare of weavers in the forthcoming budget.

The weavers aired their grievances before Mr. Shivanand Patil in the meeting held at Karnataka Handloom Development Corporation (KHDC) in Hubballi on Sunday and also submitted several memoranda seeking relief.

Airing their grievances, the representatives of weavers pointed out to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s promise before the election about providing free electricity up to 20 HP to weavers and urged the Minister to fulfil the assurance at the earliest so as to help weavers.

The weavers said that because of the entry of saris from Gujarat, the demand for saris woven in Karnataka has come down and urged the Minister to set up markets in Belagavi, Bagalkot, Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts to purchase saris woven by Karnataka weavers.

A majority of the weavers complained to the Minister that they have not received assistance under Nekar Samman Yojna as the survey has not been properly done. They also told the Minister that the officials have not responded properly to the problems of weavers.

Responding to their demands and complaints, Mr. Shivanand Patil pointed out that although the previous government promised free electricity up to 5 HP, it did not fulfill it.

And, now, that weavers are demanding free power up to 20 HP, he will take up the issue with the Chief Minister and prevail upon him to fulfil their demand.

The Minister said that he will take up the issue of extending zero interest loan facility (given to farmers) to weavers also with the banks concerned.

Revival

Mr. Patil also assured the weavers of taking steps to revive the Priyadarshini stalls, develop a website for branding handloom products and also provide online market for them.

Due to the mistake committed by a few weavers, poor quality school uniforms have been supplied and already, KHDC managing director S. Muddayya has been suspended. A high-level inquiry is being conducted, he said.

Weavers from Belagavi, Haveri, Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Koppal and other districts of North Karnataka participated in the meeting and submitted memoranda to the Minister.

Textile Development Commissioner T.H.M. Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Gurudatta Hegde, KHDC Joint Director C.S. Yogesh and other officials were present.