Water scarcity: Chamarajanagar DC tells officers to remain in headquarters

May 02, 2024 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - MYSURU

The Chamarajanagar district administration has advised the people not to venture out of their homes in the afternoon at least for a few days as a precaution in view of a persisting heatwave condition.

As the summer heat is turning out to be unbearable with temperature increasing to the maximum in the afternoon, there are chances of heat stroke or sunstroke, and therefore people must not expose themselves directly to the sun besides taking steps to work under the shade or shelter as a protection from the heat, the administration told in its meeting on water crisis and heat wave, in Chamarajanagar on Thursday.

It has advised the people to take necessary precautions over the searing heat and the officers in the district have been asked to spread awareness on the heatwave.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner, Ms. Shilpa Nag has told the officers to remain in the headquarters given the drought to address drinking water issues.

“Do not delay water complaints and they need to be attended to immediately.” The problems need to be taken seriously and addressed at the highest priority, she said. She told the officers to stock fodder if they expect its shortage in the coming days.