War heroes remembered on Kargil Vijay Divas

Ex-servicemen and war veterans saluting the war heroes at the Kargil War Memorial in Dharwad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

As the country commemorates the Kargil victory, government officials, police personnel, ex-servicemen, army personnel, members of various organisations and students paid floral tributes at the Kargil Memorial in Dharwad on Tuesday.

After cadets of the 24 KAR Battalion of NCC presented a guard of honour at the memorial, the dignitaries, Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde and the former Lt. Colonel U.S. Dinesh, ex-servicemen Subedar Major Umesh Akkihal, Lt. Col. Vijay Patil, Sargeant Jagadish Kurubetta placed wreaths before the war memorial.

Apart from Commanding Officer of 24 KAR NCC Battalion Colonel Ajay Chowdhary, Sena Medal Subedar Giridhar Singh, Commanding Officer of 5 KAR NCC Girls Battalion Colonel J.P. Mishra and others too paid floral tributes.

Subsequently, a host of ex-military personnel, students, war victims, their dependants and general public, representatives of Rotary Club of Seven Hills and others took part in the commemoration day.

Meanwhile, Kargil Vijayotsava was held by members of various organisations, including political parties. In schools and colleges, floral tributes were paid to the war heroes in the twin cities and also across the region.

ASI Dharwad

Archaeological Survey of India, Dharwad Circle, organised Kargil Vijay Divas in association with Sri M.B. Halli Government First Grade College, Annigere, and Maratha Light Infantry Regiment Centre of Belagavi.

Assistant Superintending Archaeologist Devaraju S.M. emphasised the importance of Kargil Vijay Divas and importance of preservation of ancient monuments.

Subedar Major Suresh Baragali briefed about the Kargil war and urged students to join the armed forces. Naik Subedar Nagaraj Tilaganji explained the Agnipath scheme.