Kargil Vijay Diwas a symbol of country's pride: PM Modi

PTI July 26, 2022 10:27 IST

July 26 is observed as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan in the war.

“My salute to all the brave sons of the country who achieve the height of valour in the defence of the motherland, Prime Minister Modi said on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 saluted the brave sons of the country who achieve the height of valour in the defence of the motherland. On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army had announced the successful culmination of "Operation Vijay", declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh. कारगिल विजय दिवस मां भारती की आन-बान और शान का प्रतीक है। इस अवसर पर मातृभूमि की रक्षा में पराक्रम की पराकाष्ठा करने वाले देश के सभी साहसी सपूतों को मेरा शत-शत नमन। जय हिंद! pic.twitter.com/wIHyTrNPMU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2022 The day is observed as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan in the war. "Kargil Vijay Diwas is a symbol of pride and glory of Maa Bharati. On this occasion, my salute to all the brave sons of the country who achieve the height of valour in the defence of the motherland. Jai Hind," Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.



