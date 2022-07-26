Homage paid to Kargil bravehearts in Visakhapatnam

Naval band enthrals audience at Kalabharati Auditorium

On the occasion of the 23rd anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Eastern Naval Command paid homage to the soldiers who had died fighting for the country, during the Kargil incursion.

Vice Admiral Sreekumar Nair, Director General Naval Projects, Visakhapatnam, Vice Admiral V.K. Namballa, President Navy Foundation, A. Mallikarjuna, District Collector, and G. Satyananadam, Zilla Sainik Welfare Officer, paid homage in a wreath-laying ceremony at the ‘Victory at Sea’ War Memorial, on Beach Road here on Tuesday.

A ‘Guard of Honour’ was presented on the occasion and it performed the ‘Salami Shastra’ and Mr. Sreekumar Nair placed the floral wreath symbolising the ceremony. The bugler sounded the ‘Last Post’, which was followed by a two-minute silence.

The Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed every year, in honour of the bravehearts who had laid down their lives in the Kargil War.

India successfully recaptured all the posts that were covertly occupied by Pakistani forces inside the Line of Control, on this day 23 years ago.

Ever since the victory in 'Operation Vijay’, July 26 is observed as Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Later in the evening, the naval band enthralled the audience with a performance at Kalabharati Auditorium.