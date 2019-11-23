Walk for charity on Nov. 24 in Dharwad

A walk for charity and planting of 1,000 saplings will mark the 71st birthday celebrations of Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari Sri Veerendra Heggade in Dharwad on Sunday.

The SDM College of Medical Sciences and Hospital, the SDM College of Dental Sciences and Hospital, and the SDM College of Engineering and Technology, Dharwad, have jointly organised this event, just as they have done over the past 10 years, in which hundreds of people have taken part, according to Vice Chancellor of SDM University Niranjan Kumar.

The event, the theme of which is ‘Save Earth’, will be flagged off from Kadapa Maidan in Dharwad at 9 a.m. on Sunday by Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner R. Dileep, and it will conclude at SDM College of Medical Sciences and Hospital at Sattur after covering 7 km.

The first walk for charity was conducted in 2007 and the money is being used for providing medical benefits to poor patients.

Vanamahotsava

As part of the event, around 1,000 saplings will be planted along the road side and at Sanjivini Biological Park near Navalur railway station. The event is likely to see participation of over 1,500 persons from different walks of life.