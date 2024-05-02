VVCE’s student festival VIDYUTH 2024 from Friday

May 02, 2024 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - MYSURU

Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering (VVCE), Mysuru is organising its three-day annual cultural fest ‘VIDYUTH 2024’ at its campus in the city from May 3 to May 5, 2024.

Addressing media persons here on Thursday, B. Jagadeesh, Cultural Secretary, VIDYUTH 2024 said the three-day event will be inaugurated by N.K. Loknath, Vice Chancellor, University of Mysore.

After the inauguration, there will be a blood donation camp organised in association with Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, Mysuru.

Mr. Jagadeesh said VIDYUTH is an annual extravaganza organised by the students of VVCE showcasing a vibrant blend of cultural and artistic events.

‘’This highly anticipated fest brings together students from various colleges and universities, fostering a spirit of healthy competition and camaraderie. This year the event aims to be bigger and better by bringing out a number of attractive events’’ he added.

Events include on and off-stage activities apart from a slew of competitions that will attract students from different colleges in the region.

Students can look forward to Dog Show, Auto Expo, Rangoli, Feet on Fire, Voice of VVCE, Mehendi, Cooking without Fire, Box Cricket Championship, Fashion Frontier, Futsal, Tug of War, PS4 Clash, Badminton, Photography Contest and Reels Contest to name a few.

Some of the well-known artists will also perform as part of VIDYUTH 2024 and on May 3 will be a Sandalwood Night and Lagori band will entertain the crowd. On May 4 Raghav Chaitanya, a well-known playback singer is slated to perform while on May 5 it will be a DJ Night featuring Candice Redding

Mr. Jagadeesh said the event will foster creativity, innovation, and will celebrate youth culture and is bound to leave a lasting impression on the audience.

H.S. Puneeth, Assistant Professor, Audre Arlene, Assistant Professor and students Prajwal Kalal, Dharanesh, Harshith, and Impana were present.