VVCE to host grand finale of smart hackathon on Dec. 19 and 20

December 16, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Union Ministry of Human Resource Development’s Innovative Cell (MIC) and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) will jointly organise the grand finale of Smart India Hackathon (SIH) 2023, with over 10,000 participants from across 47 nodal centers in India, from December 19 to 20.

The grand finale will also be held at H. Kempegowda Indoor Stadium at Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering (VVCE) here. VVCE has been selected as one of the four nodal centres in Karnataka. The programme will be centrally inaugurated at 9 a.m. by HRD Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Giving a brief overview of the event, B. Sadashivegowda, principal, VVCE, said: “A hackathon is an event where computer programmers and other interested individuals come together to improve upon or build a new software programme in a relatively short period (in about 24 or 48 hrs). The government has provided a list of pressing problems we face in our daily lives to which student teams have to come up with a solution through innovative problem-solving techniques.”

He said SIH inculcates a culture of product innovation and a mind-set of problem-solving. It has proved to be extremely successful in promoting innovative out-of-the-box thinking in young minds, especially engineering students from across India. SIH has been conducted every year since 2017 in two formats - SIH Software and SIH Hardware editions - for higher education students.

Pooja M.R., HoD, Department of Computer Science, VVCE, said a total of 27 teams, comprising more than 200 participants, are competing in five problem statements at the VVCE nodal centre. Each problem statement has a winning amount of ₹1 lakh.

For inquiries and further information, call 953546385.

