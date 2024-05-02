VTU Regional Centre hosts awareness programme in Kalaburagi

May 02, 2024 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - Kalaburagi

PES University Registrar K.S. Sridhar has appealed to engineering graduates to make use of Bajaj Engineering Skills Training (BEST) offered by Bajaj Auto on PES University campus in Bengaluru.

At an awareness programme at the Regional Centre of Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) in Kalaburagi recently, Prof. Sridhar said that Bajaj Auto, a leading two-wheeler and three-wheeler-maker, has launched the BEST programme to enhance advanced skills in engineering graduates by offering necessary training so that the graduates can become more employable.

“With growing impetus to make India a manufacturing hub, a huge technologically skilled manpower is more in demand. Manufacturing has evolved into smart manufacturing with added automation, robotics, IIOT and Industry 4.0 which have become basic technological infrastructure in the sector. To meet the growing demand for technologically sound manpower, Bajaj Auto has launched the BEST programme under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative. As a flagship programme, the company has decided to set up training centres in every State,” Prof. Sridhar said.

He added that the BEST centre in the State was established at PES University Bengaluru with an investment of ₹20 crore by setting up 13 different skill labs over 40,000 sq ft of floor space on campus.

“The six-month BEST programme to up-skill engineering skills in fresh graduates is completely residential. Engineering graduates who passed their exam in 2004 will be eligible for the programme and the maximum intake is 60. The first programme will start on July 1, 2024. Bajaj Auto and PES University have decided to extend scholarships to the extent of 80% for the pilot batch of graduate trainees. Bajaj CSR Initiative is aiming at providing this skilling opportunity exclusively to less privileged institutions in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities in Karnataka,” Prof. Sridhar said.

A couple of shortlisted students from Basavakalyan Engineering College, Basavakalyan, and Bheemanna Khandre Institute of Technology, Bhalki, were invited to the interaction and give feedback regarding the BEST programme.

Later, an Engineering Aptitude Test was conducted for the graduating students of Sharnbasva University and Shetty Institute of Technology.

Regional Director of VTU in Kalaburagi Baswaraj Gadgay convened the programme. Pro-Vice-Chancellor Nagarjuna Sadineni was present.