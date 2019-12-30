Karnataka

Vishwaprasanna Tirtha now seer of Pejawar Mutt

Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swami is now the seer of Pejawar Mutt. He succeeds Vishwesha Tirtha Swami, who passed away here on Sunday.

He is the 35th seer in the lineage, or guruparampara, of Pejawar Mutt. He was born in 1964 at Haleyangady-Pakshikere in Dakshina Kannada district to Krishna Bhat and Yamunamma. His purvashrama name was Devidas Bhat, and he was initiated into the monastic order in 1988.

He did Vedic studies at Admar Gurukula and also studied Vedanta Vidwat at SMSP Sanskrit College. He knows all four Vedas and did his B.A. at Poornaprajna Evening College in Udupi. He speaks a number of languages, including Kannada, Tulu, Hindi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and English.

He is a good swimmer and a yoga practitioner. Nearly 2,000 cows are being cared for at the Neelavara goshale and Kodavoor goshale under his supervision.

He runs a special school at Neelavara. He has an interest in agriculture and cultivates coloured capsicum at the Kodavoor goshale. He also runs a higher primary school at Ambagilu and Yellur, and the Prahlada Gurukula behind Pejawar Mutt.

