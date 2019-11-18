Vishwanath files nomination papers

Former Minister A.H. Vishwanath returned to the electoral fray from Hunsur Assembly constituency as a BJP candidate on Monday.

Mr .Vishwanath, who had been disqualified from the Assembly after he resigned as JD(S) MLA, filed three sets of nomination papers before the Returning Officer in Hunsur on Monday.

The December 5 by-polls to Hunsur had been ordered in the wake of Mr. Vishwanath’s resignation from the Assembly in July this year.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Vishwanath participated in a public meeting in Hunsur Town Hall addressed by several BJP leaders including Minister for Health and Family Welfare B.Sriramulu after offering prayers at the Veeranjaneyaswamy Temple in Hosaramanahalli in Hunsur.

The public meeting was also attended by former Minister C.P. Yogeshwar, Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha MP V. Srinivas Prasad, Mysuru Lok Sabha MP Pratap Simha and BJP leader B.J. Puttaswamy.

Mr. Vishwanath left the public meeting venue to submit nomination papers to the Assistant Commissioner of Hunsur S. Poovitha, who is also the Returning Officer.

The entry of Mr. Vishwanath into the fray will set up a multi-cornered contest involving Congress candidate H.P. Manjunath and JD(S) nominee Somashekar.

Meanwhile, Mr. Somashekar too filed two more sets of nomination papers on Monday.

A total of 13 candidates filed their nominations on Monday, which was the last date for filing nominations.

So far, a total of 30 nominations had been received for Hunsur assembly constituency since November 11 when the filing of nominations began. Scrutiny is scheduled for Tuesday while November 21 is the last date for withdrawal of nominations.