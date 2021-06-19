Karnataka

Vishwanath continues to lambast BJP govt.

Despite warnings of action, BJP MLC A.H. Vishwanath on Saturday continued to lambast the BJP government in the State.

He said the Chief Minister, the Council of Ministers as well as the chairpersons and members of various boards and corporations in the State should remember that they were occupying office because of his “sacrifice”.

Coming under attack from partymen for his outbursts against the government and demanding replacement of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa a day earlier in Bengaluru, Mr. Vishwanath sought to remind his detractors that the BJP government did not come to power on its own.

“The Chief Minister, Ministers, and chairpersons and members of boards and corporations had all come power because of our sacrifices. What authority do they have to talk?” he sought to know while speaking to reporters at Periyapatna near here.

Mr. Vishwanath shot back when he was told about BJP leaders reminding him of his nomination to the Legislative Council by the BJP government. Mr. Vishwanath reiterated that the BJP government and the Chief Minister were in office because of him and others who joined the BJP and not vice versa.


