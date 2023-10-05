Villagers oppose expansion of steel plant in Koppal district

October 05, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - KALABURAGI

People from Halavarthi, Allanagar, Hirebaganal and surrounding villages in Koppal district have strongly opposed the expansion of PBS Steel Plant on the grounds of pollution.

At a meeting organised by the regional office of the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board at Halavarthi village on Thursday and chaired by Koppal Deputy Commissioner Nalin Atul, the villagers complained that the steel plant located in Halavarthi is already creating serious health problems with its uncontrolled air pollution.

The meeting was held to get people’s opinion on the company’s plans to expand its operations.

“We are facing serious health problems owing to the air pollution caused by the steel plant in Halavarthi. The steel company has been promising to control the large quantity of dust being generated by the plant. But its assurances have remained unfulfilled thus far. We are fed up with it. We want to get rid of it. The lives of thousands of people in many villages around the plant are being destroyed to benefit a few people. Please give us justice,” a resident of Halavarthi village Gavisiddappa Horavar told the meeting.

“Even children are suffering from the dust. Their school is not functioning properly because of it. Assurances of pollution control have remained assurances only. I demand that the officials stay in our village for a couple of days to understand the plight of the people. The plant has not employed villagers saying that the latter don’t have the required skills. If the company is really serious about offering jobs to local people, it should train people and give them jobs,” a resident of Hirebaganal Shivappa Devaramani said.

Ganesh from Hirebaganal termed the area as hell by narrating how a sick member of his family is suffering because of the pollution. Manjappa from Halavarthi narrated how difficult it is for the people to work in the fields.

Pollution Control Board officer Suresh and officers from the district administration were present.