Vikram Simha released on bail

December 31, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - Shivamogga

Vikram Simha, brother of BJP Lok Sabha member Pratap Simha, who was arrested over an alleged illegal tree felling on Saturday, was released on bail on Sunday.

The Forest Department officials presented him before the Senior Civil Judge in Belur. Simha’s advocates appeared before the judge and argued that he deserved bail in the case.

After hearing the argument, the judge granted him bail. He was released.

Speaking to the media, Vikram Simha said, the truth prevailed. “I am happy now. I went to that land with an intention to cultivate. I had to face these allegations. It is all part of a conspiracy”, he said.

Chandre Gowda, the advocate, who represented Vikram Simha, said that the Forest Department had registered the case under the sections of the Forest Act, which were all bailable. “There was no room for sending him to judicial custody,” he said.

The officials arrested him over the illegal felling of high-value trees at Nandagondanahalli in Belur taluk. Five officers of the department including IFS officer D. Mohan Kumar, who was Deputy Conservator of Forests of Hassan, had been suspended in the case.

Hassan Assistant Conservator of Forests Prabhugouda, who was also suspended, arrested Vikram Simha in Bengaluru on Saturday. Following the suspension, the forest department appointed B.G. Yathish, Range Forest Officer of Belur, as investigating officer in the case.

“Mr. Prabhugouda was already travelling in search of the accused, when he was suspended. He continued his efforts and arrested him. Now the investigating officer has been changed,” said Ravi Shankar, Chief Conservator of Forests, Hassan circle.