Vijayapura reports 11 fresh positive cases

Vijayapura district recorded the highest COVID-19 positive cases in a day so far with 11 persons getting infected in the district on Monday.

Of the 11 cases, three are minors. With this, the total number of positive cases has gone up to 32. Among the 32, two persons have died.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Y.S. Patil said that all the positive cases have been reported from the containment area.

“This is a matter of some relief as such cases have not gone out of the containment area,” he said.

Mr. Patil said that 345 persons have been kept under quarantine and 1,274 are under observation. Of the total 917 samples sent, 605 are negative, 32 positive and the results of 280 are awaited

Mr. Patil, however, made it clear that there was no need to panic as the situation is being effectively handled by the administration.

He issued strict warning to private hospitals to attend to all emergency cases such as pregnancy. “If any hospital rejects any such case, action will be taken against it,” he said

He added that after the warning was issued, 50 % of the nursing staff have started attending work.

To a question, he clarified that all people in quarantine centres and in hospitals are cooperating with the officials.