Vijayapura Airport likely to start operations in a few months

December 29, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi visiting the airport worksite in Vijayapura on Wednesday.

Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi visiting the airport worksite in Vijayapura on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Work on the domestic airport in Vijayapura is nearly completed. It is likely to start functioning in a few months, according to Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi.

The Director-General of Civil Aviation has informed the State government that a team of officials will inspect the airport in January. Once the formalities are completed, flights can take off from Vijayapura, the Minister said in a release.

During his recent visit, the Minister visited the terminal building, runway, taxiway, baggage handling system, security scanner and other works.

Officials told him that around 90% of works have been completed and the rest will be completed soon.

The airport will have modern facilities, including night landing.

The airport will lead to promotion of local economy, by boosting exports of local farm produce such as grapes and other fruits and flowers. It will help trade and commerce and tourism.

Civil works, including terminal building, ATC tower, CPR building, compound wall and other works, have been taken up at ₹105.6 crore. A sum of ₹19.4 crore has been spent on avionics and security equipment. Round-the-clock water and 2,000 kV power supply have been provided. Only some works are pending, the release said.

